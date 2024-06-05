Scores of boats are expected to set sail in Peterborough on Saturday (June 8) to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Sailors with Peterborough Yacht Club will weigh anchor to sail along the River Nene in tribute to thousands of Allied soldiers who fought for the liberation of Europe.

A flotilla of narrowboats, motor boats and steel boats will take to the water at 8.45am at Orton mere and will then gather near the Asda footbridge by 12.50pm to sail as a convoy under Town Bridge at 1.30pm.

The event is one of a number the club has marked recently including King Charles’ Coronation, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee plus a tribute to former club member Colin Langley in 2019.

This year’s D-Day celebrations will also be marked by a beacon lighting ceremony outside Peterborough Town Hall tomorrow (June 6) at 9.15pm by Peterborough City Council with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion.

