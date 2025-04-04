IN PICTURES: Official opening of £17 million Moto Sawtry service station off A1 at Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:21 BST
Facility employs 120 people

A £17 million service station off the A1 near Peterborough has been officially declared open.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Moto Sawtry service station at junction 15 attended by some of the 120 people who work at retailers at the new facility.

The ceremony was performed by Ken McMeikan, chief executive of Moto Hospitality, and Kalyar Win, site operations manager.

Leading brands such as Burger King, Costa Coffee, Greggs, M&S, Pret, WH Smith and BP are operating from the service station.

