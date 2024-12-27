IN PICTURES: New retailers arrive at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre as mall looks to 'reshape' city's future

Bosses of Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre say they are confident of reshaping the future of the city after welcoming a raft of new attractions to the retail venue.

The upbeat message comes after the 42-year-old shopping centre welcomed the arrival of eight new retailers plus the opening of the new Odeon Luxe Cinema in a three month period ahead of Christmas.

And centre bosses say they are looking forward to more new major additions next year, which will include retail giant Frasers and prominent fast food chain Taco Bell.

A Queensgate spokesperson stated: “With more exciting brands like Taco Bell and Frasers coming to Queensgate in 2025, we are confident that we’re reshaping the future of Peterborough, delivering more choices and experiences for our customers.

“Our centre has never looked this vibrant and busy.”

The new arrivals include of Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance, SPARX Charity as well as the ODEON Cinemas Group

The spokesperson added: “From national and international brands to one of the largest-screen cinemas in the region, the future of Queensgate is brighter than ever.

"We want to extend a special thanks to our dedicated team for their hard work and commitment in making this possible.”

The new note of confidence follows years of uncertainty after the Covid-19 lockdowns that presaged the closure of department store chain John Lewis in 2021, fashion retailer Next and then M&S this year as well as other smaller retailers. There was also a long wait for a confirmed operator to open the new cinema.

