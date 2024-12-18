In Pictures: New lakeside retreat near Peterborough offers free respite breaks to those affected by cancer

A new lakeside lodge near Peterborough offering free respite breaks for those affected by cancer has officially launched.

After a huge effort to raise £100,000 through various community events, coupled with months of planning and building, the Malcolm Whales Foundation has opened the doors of ‘Malcolm’s Retreat’.

Situated at Rookery Waters in Pidley, Cambridgeshire, it provides a tranquil location where families who have been impacted by cancer can take some time out. The invite to stay for free extends to all the dedicated staff who look after and support cancer patients.

The charity was set up in memory of Malcolm Whales who sadly passed away from bowel cancer in 2008, aged 55. His son Damien Whales founded the charity in his name back in 2009. Since then, it has raised more than £620,000.

A spokesperson for the foundation said: “Malcolm’s Retreat is the biggest and most significant project the charity has undertaken and an incredible legacy in Malcolm’s name.

“The charity has invested heavily in making the lodge a relaxing and beautiful getaway. The intention is to provide an experience that is steeped in human kindness, so that people who are, or have experienced difficult times, can find some peace, create some memorable experiences and feel the care that the charity's supporters have been able to provide.”

Damien commended: “Following the loss of my father, building his legacy has been so important to me. Being able to create the charity in his name, and now naming the retreat after him knowing that so many people are going to benefit, is something really special.”

Extending his thanks to all who helped to get the retreat completed, he said: “To fundraise the amount that we have has been a tremendous effort and testament to the amazing supporters we have and incredible schools that take part in our events. Another huge thank you to the local tradespeople and suppliers who have contributed their time and money to complete the build, such wonderful people.”

He went on: “It is also important to thank the German family who own and run Rookery Waters. They have gifted the land for the lodge and are a core part of the Foundation. And to James German especially who has worked so hard to get the lodge completed. Without all their support this would not be anything more than an idea.

“When people come together for a common purpose some quite extraordinary things can be achieved. Malcolm’s Retreat is an example of this and testament to some very good people making a difference.”

The first family to use the lodge when it opened in November was the Beale family.

Damian explained: “They have faced some extremely testing times. Sarah is a family friend who went in the lodge for her birthday with her husband [who] is undergoing treatment for Leukemia. They stayed with their three children.”

Following their stay, Sarah Beale said: “Damien and all at The Malcolm Whales Foundation enabled us to create lifelong memories. Precious moments of being together in the most peaceful setting.

"I can not thank them enough for showing kindness and ultimately love in understanding the challenges we have faced (and are still facing) knowing that pausing and having time together as a family is priceless.”

The lodge is now open for families impacted by cancer for respite breaks and to staff involved in the treatment of patients.

Damian added: “If you think the lodge might benefit you, or someone you know, do please get in touch. Equally if anybody is able to provide any support for families who are staying in the lodge through things like discount vouchers and acts of kindness, or thinks they can further support the charity please do get in touch.”

You can contact the Malcolm Whales Foundation via their Facebook page, or main website.

