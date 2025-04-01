IN PICTURES: New High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire drops in on Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 16:15 BST
Visit came of first day in office

The new High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire paid a whistle stop visit to Peterborough just a day after officially taking up her new duties.

Horse and racing specialist Frances Stanley, of Newmarket, spent time meeting volunteers at several venues across the city.

Her visit took in ARU Peterborough, Peterborough Cathedral, the Light Project and the Peterborough Council for Voluntary Services where she met charitable and community leaders.

Afterwards, she said: "Thank you Peterborough for welcoming me on my first day in office as High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire.”

Jonathan Jelley, chairman of Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service, and who organised the visit, said: “It speaks volumes of her commitment to this whole county that on just her second day in the role, she has chosen to come and spend the day in Peterborough.

"As High Sheriff, she serves as the King's representative in the county. Her commitment to public service and strengthening communities makes her a tremendous asset.”

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley is shown around ARU Peterborough's medical training section by assistant principal Tom Williamson

1. High Sheriff

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley is shown around ARU Peterborough's medical training section by assistant principal Tom Williamson Photo: nw

Photo Sales
High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley is shown around ARU Peterborough's medical training section by assistant principal Tom Williamson

2. High Sheriff

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley is shown around ARU Peterborough's medical training section by assistant principal Tom Williamson Photo: nw

Photo Sales
High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley meets new technology at ARU Peterborough

3. High Sheriff

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley meets new technology at ARU Peterborough Photo: nw

Photo Sales
High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley meets at ARU Peterborough, from left, assistant principal Tom Williamson, visit organiser Jonathan Jelley, Lucy Jones, vice-principal, and principal Ross Renton

4. High Sheriff

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Frances Stanley meets at ARU Peterborough, from left, assistant principal Tom Williamson, visit organiser Jonathan Jelley, Lucy Jones, vice-principal, and principal Ross Renton Photo: nw

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughARU PeterboroughHigh Sheriff
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice