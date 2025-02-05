IN PICTURES: New footbridges take shape ahead of move to Peterborough's Cuckoos Hollow

The final touches are being put to two new footbridges that are soon to be installed at Cuckoos Hollow in Peterborough that should help ease travel for nearby residents.

The steel footbridges have been specially constructed for Cuckoos Hollow and will replace three existing footbridges that have been closed to the public for 17 months.

Surveys in late 2023 found the bridges at Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne between Gunthorpe and Werrington, had undergone rapid deterioration and there were concerns for public safety.

Peterborough City Council’s decision to close the footbridges in January last year sparked anger about the inconvenience it would cause to many people from families with children in buggies, wheelchair/mobility scooter users, children cycling to school as well as pedestrians walking to work.

But now the council has revealed that it cannot afford to replace all three bridges.

Instead just two – Baron Court and Lakeside – will be replaced. It is hoped to replace the third at a later stage

Peterborough First Councillor John Fox, one of the Werrington representatives, said: “I think we’ve done very well to get the money for two of the bridges.

"We are lucky that with the shape of the council’s finances we have got the money at all.

“We are really chuffed that we have got the money as it has taken a lot of hard work by all of us."

Cllr Fox said the rising cost of steel and the need to protect wildlife such as voles had all added to the costs.

He said “All the councillors are determined to work really hard to ensure the third bridge is replaced as soon as possible.

"But people will have to wait. I’m afraid there is not a big pot of money available to fund these projects.”

Councillor Angus Ellis, the council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “The project was allocated finite budgets which we have to work within, given the council’s financial position.

"We haven’t overspent these budgets and we are not making savings by not completing the third bridge.

“However, market conditions are rapidly changing and costs originally allocated for the project have escalated.

"As such, we have worked to deliver the best possible outcome within our available resources, which are two significantly improved bridges.

"In an ideal world we would have liked to replace the third bridge and will continue to look for funding opportunities for this.”

The council says that £800,000 was originally allocated for all design works, grounds investigation, ecological works, site clearance and some construction.

It is hoped the Combined Authority will consider this month the approval of £600,000 for the Lakeside bridge as part of its commitment to encourage more cycling and walking in Peterborough.

The council says the cost for parts and services has come in around £1.2 million for the Lakeside and Baron Court bridges only and the contractor is working to complete the scheme within allocated budgets.

Cllr Ellis said: “We have looked at opportunities for additional funding over the past year but unfortunately have not been able to secure this so far.

As a result, we recently took the decision to proceed with replacing two bridges for now but will continue to look for additional funding.”

New bridges One of the closed footbridges at Cuckoos Hollow, Werrington, Peterborough. Inset, Peterborough First Councillor John Fox

New bridges One of the new bridges ahead of its installation at Cuckoos Hollow in Werrington , Peterborough