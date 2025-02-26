In pictures: Much-loved musician Nick Smith laid to rest at well-attended Peterborough Cathedral service

By Ben Jones
Published 26th Feb 2025, 05:03 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:03 BST
Mourners gathered at Peterborough Cathedral, with many having to stand, such was the number of attendees.

Much-loved musician Nick Smith was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon (February 25).

The life of the musician was celebrated at a service at Peterborough Cathedral, with the historic building completely filled with mourners wishing to pay their respects.

Nick (54) from Dogsthorpe, was a well known bass player in Genesis Connected, a Genesis tribute band and considered by many a legend of the local music scene.

Following Nick’s passing last month, his band said: “We are all struggling to comprehend this loss and the massive void it leaves in our lives.

“His talent, humour, and friendship brought us together in ways that only brothers on stage can understand.

“He lit up every room he walked into, and his presence on stage and in our lives can never be replaced.

“We know this loss is felt deeply by so many—his family, friends, and every person who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Following the tragic news of his death, Nick’s family said: “Nick was a naturally gifted self-taught musician who established an amazing reputation across UK and further afield within the bass guitar world.

“Born and bred local lad from Newark village in Peterborough, Nick attended Newark Hill primary and Deacon’s senior school.

“He moved away from a career in IT to follow his passion as a full-time musician, he has taught many local children and adults and will be missed very much.

“We have not only lost an amazing son, brother and uncle, but a genius musician.”

Hundreds of people attended the service at Peterborough Cathedral.

