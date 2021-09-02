In pictures: Memorial match tribute to Peterborough footballer killed in road tragedy

Ian was a well-known and much loved figure within local football who was sadly killed, along with his friend Aaron Parker, in a road traffic collision near Boston in July.

Peterborough North End Veterans (PNE) hosted the match on Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) at Nene Valley Community Centre on Candy Street in memory of their former player and friend.

The match featured two sides made up of players from the squad from Ian’s last game as well as ex-team mates and opponents from his veteran football days.

A Book of Condolence was put out so anyone wishing to come down and raise a glass in his name and leave a comment could do so.

Organiser Steve Beveridge, manager of the PNE Veterans side, said the intention was for the book to be passed on to his family for his son to read later in life and see how much his dad was loved by the local football community.

Mr Beveridge said: “It was great to see the support from both players and spectators and it was really appreciated.

“A lot of people came down to show their love and respect for Ian.

“Ian’s family also attended which was a great gesture in the circumstances. They were thankful that we had pulled the event together and appreciated seeing so many there.”

Mr Beveridge said the PNE Veterans side wore their new kit for the first time and it will bear Ian Fovargue’s name on the front this season with the dates 75-21 on the sleeve.

“We wanted to mark our skipper leaving us with a match,” he added. “Hi teammates played along with many old friends from the veterans era.

“The match was played in great spirit and it was good to see all the players out there playing in Ian’s name.”

Mr Beveridge said Peterborough North End Veterans had also entered the Northampton Town FA Veterans Cup in tribute.

“Ian was our skipper and we want to take part as a tribute,” he said. “Ian was a Northampton Town fan and so we felt it was fitting to enter that tournament and do our best to reach the final.”

