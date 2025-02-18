IN PICTURES: Meet some of Woodgreen' Pet Charity's four-legged stars of Channel 4's The Dog House

The popular Channel 4 show The Dog House is back on our screens and has already enchanted viewers with its 100th successfully matched pooch.

Filmed at the Woodgreen Pet Charity at Godmanchester, the seventh series of the Dog House told how unwanted stray Cockerpoo Buttercup, who had been found in a very poor condition, was given a new lease of life when she was spotted by Sally and Gordon who were delighted to give her a new home.

The series goes behind the scenes at the 43-acre Woodgreen to highlight the challenges facing the sanctuary which has seen a 45 percent rise in stray pets over the past year.

Other heart warming stories from the series include:

  • Lola, a Golden Retriever X Poodle, given up due to not getting on with the other dog in the home, who met five-year-old Violet and her nan Kim.
  • Staffie puppy Peanut, who was matched with couple Tabitha and Liam.
  • Crossbreed Lady who had been at Woodgreen for over a year and who needed lots of training to overcome her reactivity towards other dogs.

Building on the success of previous seasons, it shows a range of families and individuals at different stages in life, who are in search of a four-legged companion to join their household.

With the help of expert handlers and advisors at Woodgreen, these potential adopters are matched with the perfect furry friend.

The Dog House airs every Thursday at 8pm from until March 20, with a break on March 6 for Crufts.

The show focuses on the work of the charity’s pet care teams, training specialists, vets and dedicated volunteers who work 365 days a year to give pets in need another chance at life.

The show attracts more than a million viewers per episode and has twice been nominated for a BAFTA.

