IN PICTURES: Look inside new boutique in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

The owner of a new boutique that has opened in the Queensgate Shopping Centre has spoken of her delight at the setting.

Michelle Carolissen is the owner of Apple Blossom Pink Home and Lifestyle store which opened in a ground floor unit at the centre just days ago.

The boutique offers a haven of stylish homeware, fashion, and unique gift ideas, which she says, are perfect for the festive season.

Michelle said: “We’ve poured our hearts into creating a shopping experience that’s warm, inviting, and filled with beautiful, meaningful pieces.

“This is such a special time of year, and we’re delighted to be part of our customers’ festive celebrations.

And she said: “Apple Blossom Pink offers elegant décor to thoughtful presents and seeks to be a ‘one-stop shop for seasonal cheer.’

“As a small boutique, we carefully curate our collections and prefer not to procure mass-produced items. Once stock is sold out, it's gone.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “We’re delighted to welcome Apple Blossom Pink to our centre, especially as the countdown to Christmas is in full swing.

"Their stunning range perfectly complements our festive offerings and provides even more choice for our visitors during this magical time.”

“Located at the heart of Queensgate in Central Square, Apple Blossom Pink is a must-visit for those looking to make their holiday season truly special.

She said: “We hope shoppers will explore the boutique and discover the perfect blend of style and sophistication.”

