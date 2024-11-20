IN PICTURES: Look back at Peterborough's Ideal World as car depot plans drawn up for former HQ

TV and internet shopping channel Ideal World was an iconic part of Peterborough’s commercial history until its collapse a year ago.

Now plans have been drawn up to use part of the 1.07 hectares tarmacked area and a section of Ideal World’s former HQ studios and offices in Newark Avenue, Fengate, for a commercial vehicle hire depot.

The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council by TKO Accrue Peterborough and seek approval for external alterations to the existing building, introduction of an external vehicle wash bay and store and associated works.

Documents submitted with the application state the depot will be used by Enterprise Flex-E-Rent for a commercial vehicle storage, maintenance and hire operation.

It is proposed to install a wash bay and store of 18 metres in length and eight metres in width to join the southern side of the existing building.

While the current plans will ensure the continued use of the site for employment purposes it is unlikely to be on the scale of Ideal World.

At one point in its 23 year history, Ideal employed 615 staff.

Highlights of the company, which was founded in 2000 by entrepreneurs Paul Wright and Val Kaye, included a role in an early episode of BBC’s The Apprentice. But disaster struck the following year when fire tore through the building.

The premises were rebuilt and it was business as usual until 2011 when Paul and Val sold the company. There were another 12 under various owners until its collapse last July with the loss of 275 jobs.

1 . Ideal World Fire at the premises of Ideal World in Peterborough in 2001 Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Ideal World Fire at the premises of Ideal World in Peterborough in 2001 Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . ideal shopping channel fire ideal world television Fire at the premises of Ideal World in Peterborough in 2001 Photo: nw Photo Sales