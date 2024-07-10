​A prominent jeweller is hoping to add sparkle to its services in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The family-owned Beaverbrooks is relocating its operations to a larger unit within the centre, which is expected to open to customers later this year.

The retailer is moving into the former Monsoon and Accessorize store and says it intends to offer customers a more ‘enriched’ shopping experience and enhance its luxury offering.

It will be the latest ion a line of retailers that are helping to give a new look to Peterborough city centre.

A spokesperson for Beaverbrooks said: “Our new store will showcase a contemporary design and larger floor space, allowing the expansion of our collection of fine jewellery, diamonds, and luxury and designer watches.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “We are thrilled to support Beaverbrooks in their expansion within Queensgate.

“Their relocation to a larger unit not only demonstrates their continued success but also aligns with our vision to offer our shoppers an elevated and diverse retail experience.”

“Beaverbrooks has been a valued part of Queensgate, and we are confident that their new, larger store will be an important destination for those seeking high-quality jewellery, diamonds and watches, and exceptional customer service.”

Founded in 1919, Beaverbrooks offers a range of diamonds, rings, luxury and designer watch brands including TAG Heuer, Omega, Breitling and TUDOR.

While some retailers are thriving, changing shopping habits from buying online to a preference for parking close to stores have paved the way for some high profile retail closures in Peterborough.

Women’s fashion retailer Monsoon Accessorize closed in May and is the latest in a number of departures over the last couple of years that include department store chain John Lewis, fashion retailer Next, clothing brand Joules, cosmetics retailer The Body Shop and food and clothing retailer Marks and Spencer.

Among the new arrivals are Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlour in Exchange Street. Moving into Queensgate is retailing group Frasers and separately the Frasers-owned brand Sports Direct while the Odeon cinema group is expected to start operating later this year, Danish lifestyle brand Sostrene Grene is opening in the former Joules store and an artisan coffee and wine bar is to open at the Cumbergate end of the centre.

1 . metp-09-07-24 Paul Grinnell shopsCENupload.jpg Jewellers Beaverbrooks is expanding its store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre , Peterborough, by moving into the larger unit vacated by Monsoon and AccessorizePhoto: nw Photo Sales

2 . City centre retail Ben & Jerry's ice cream parlour is expected to open in Exchange Street, Peterborough this monthPhoto: Emagnetic - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3 . City centre retail Retail giant Frasers is expected to open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre sometime next year.Photo: Shawn Williams Photo Sales