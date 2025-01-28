IN PICTURES: Launch of second Peterborough Community Business Awards

An appeal for nominations has gone out with the launch of the second annual Peterborough Community Business Awards.

Business and political leaders attended the launch of the 2025 awards at a special ceremony held at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Peterborough.

Awards organiser Gez Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work, said: “The event was an enormous success. It was an honour to get so many people together in one room.

He said: “I am so happy that the awards now in the second year have been met with great enthusiasm and support from local authorities, businesses, and community – it’s been incredible.”

Among the guests was the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence and entrepreneur Mike Greene. The launch was sponsored by East of England Showground promoter AEPG.

The awards seek to spotlight the exceptional individuals and businesses in the community that go above and beyond within their workplaces.

Mr Chetal said: “It just shows that the community in Peterborough like to work together. Many thanks to Mike Greene, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and Paul Bristow for their assistance.

He added: “We have two categories left for the awards sponsorship so do get in touch.”

The business awards will take place on June 20 at the Delta Hotel at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

The categories are:

Founders Award: Recognition for their outstanding contribution to the local community

Hair and beauty business

Digital Community: Best online presence

Best Charitable Contribution

Entrepreneur of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Best New Business

Best Hospitality

Employee of the Year

Employer of the Year

Community Partnership

Healthcare Excellence

To contact the awards organisers, email [email protected]

