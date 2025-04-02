IN PICTURES: KFC staff in Peterborough take to the streets to pick up litter

Staff at a fast food outlet in Peterborough are taking action to help keep the city’s streets free of litter.

Seventeen members of KFC London Road team members took to the streets to mark the Great British Spring Clean and they were joined by Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council.

Together they collected more than 22 bags of litter.

Afterwards, Cllr Jones said: “Litter is unfortunately a growing problem, which is why initiatives like the Great British Spring Clean are important.

"I was pleased to spend the morning with KFC collecting litter and hearing what they’re doing to tackle this issue.

"Littering affects all parts of our community, and I look forward to working with businesses like KFC in the local area to find solutions that keep our streets tidy.”

It is feared littering will become more of a problem during the warmer months.

Now as KFC teams up with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean for the fifth year, the fast food chain has put in place a number of measures to help combat litter in Peterborough.

These include:

Daily litter picking.

Training initiatives to improve staff awareness of the impact of litter

Anti-littering marketing messages like #ItsLitterPickin’Good used across KFC restaurants

Jenny Packwood, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, KFC UK & Ireland, said: “Littering has no place on the streets of our towns and cities, nor in the communities we serve.

"We may be famous for our fried chicken, but with great chicken comes great responsibility. That means being a good neighbour and taking responsibility to help keep our streets clean and tidy.

"We’re pleased to continue our support for Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean for the fifth year running, as we take action alongside the people in our communities to do our part and keep our streets clean.”

