In pictures: Joy as Christmas cheer returns to Peterborough shopping centre at lights switch-on

The big switch-on took place slightly earlier than billed at 5pm, due to the cold temperatures but plenty of people still turned out to see the event, which was headlined by an appearance from members of the title-winning Peterborough Panthers Speedway team.

The event, organised by Gary Cook, made its return after having to be cancelled last year and included a variety of entertainment, including singers, cheerleaders and a variety of Christmas stalls.

Orton Waterville Councillor Kirsty Knight, who was in attendance, said: “I want to thank so many people that made the event possible. It was certainly cold and windy, so Shelley Bradshaw, who was in charge of the gazebos, did a fantastic job as they were blowing everywhere!

“Centre Manager Colin Donisthorpe was there on the night making things all ran smoothly, as were Cross Keys who supported with the traffic management and, of course, there was Organiser Gary Cook.

“It was really nice to see the community get together and the children really loved it. There were so many there running around and enjoying themselves. Christmas is all about children and it was such a shame not to be able to hold it last year, but this really made it for it.

“It was a really nice event and atmosphere.”

1. Ortongate Shopping Centre Christmas lights switch-on Miss Mystic Queen and Princess Tessa, Wenn and Kylie Robinson. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Ortongate Shopping Centre Christmas lights switch-on Miss Mystic Queen and Princess Tessa, Wenn and Kylie Robinson. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Ortongate Shopping Centre Christmas lights switch-on Harry (6) meets the Peterborough Panthers mascots. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Ortongate Shopping Centre Christmas lights switch-on Miss Mystic Queen and Princess Tessa, Wenn and Kylie Robinson. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales