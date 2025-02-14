IN PICTURES: Images show £2.5 million new look for The Broadlands - the former HQ of Ideal World

The owners of the former Ideal World headquarters in Peterborough are investing £2.5 million to give the building a new lease of life.

Now called The Broadlands, the 108,983 square feet former studios, offices and warehouse of the TV shopping channel Ideal World will be transformed and divided into two large workspaces.

The front half will be leased by car rental specialists Enterprise and will be used to carry out vehicle maintenance and for offices.

The surrounding land will be used as parking for its vehicles.

The other half of the building will also be leased although agents, Tydus Peterborough jointly with Savills, say an occupier has still to be found.

The works on the building are expected to be completed by April/May this year.

The Broadlands is now owned by the London-based property investment, development and asset management firm Accrue Capital.

The new name for the 7.6 metres high building comes from the name of the privately owned road, The Broadlands, which provides access to the site from Newark Avenue, in Fengate.

According to the agents’ details the business rates payable for the whole site come to £386,560 per year.

The offices and land became vacant following the collapse of Ideal World in 2023 with the loss of 275 jobs.

The business, which could trace its origins to the 1980s, was created by Peterborough business partners Paul Wright and Val Kaye who sold it in 2011.

