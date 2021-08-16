In pictures: Hundreds of Muslims marched through Peterborough to celebrate one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar

The annual procession was to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, and saw more hundreds of worshippers walk from the Faizan e Madinah Mosque to the Ghosia Mosque in the city.

Last year the event could not be held because of coronavirus restrictions.

Many of the people in Sunday’s march wore traditional clothing, with some carrying banners and waving flags.

Several cars were also decorated, and driven alongside the procession.

All pictures: David Lowndes

