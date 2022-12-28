Small number of protesters outnumbered by supporters

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the annual Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt’s Boxing Day meet near Peterborough.

The 250-year-old event began in the High Street in Stilton before making its way out into the nearby countryside.

Supporters and well wishers crowded into High Street to see the colourful gathering of the hounds and riders.

A number of anti-hunt protesters were also present but organisers say they were outnumbered by supporters.

Philip Baker, joint master of the Fitzwilliam Hunt, said “It was a hugely successful event with hundreds of well wishers, supporters and members of the public present.

“It was a thoroughly enjoyable day and we are hugely appreciative of the support from the authorities.

“It shows that hunting is goes from strength to strength and is in a healthier position than ever before.

He added: “There were a handful of protesters but they were outnumbered by supporters.”

