In Pictures: HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh visits RAF Wittering near Peterborough

A Royal visit to RAF Wittering saw HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh meet with personnel last week and learn all about one squadron’s 50-year history.

Her Royal Highness, Sophie Wessex, was welcomed to the air force base, situated between Peterborough and Stamford, by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL VR.

During the visit, the duchess, who is the RAF Wittering Honorary Air Commodore, met with personnel and families from across the station and was accompanied by Station Commander, Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, and Acting Station Warrant Officer, Karen Chapman.

A spokesperson for the station, said: “RAF Wittering is home to flying training and Her Royal Highness was introduced to personnel from No 6 Flying Training School, students from the London and Cambridge University Air Squadron students, the Babcock engineering staff, and members of the Tutor Display Team.

“With 2025 marking the 50th anniversary of the formation of 3 Mobile Catering Squadron (3MCS), the visit was an opportunity for Her Royal Highness to learn about the Squadron’s history as well as its current operational taskings.

"The Duchess was then introduced to Squadron personnel and their families before being invited to enjoy lunch which was planned and prepared by 3MCS chefs.

“Lunch was followed by a tour RAF Wittering’s Heritage Centre before Her Royal Highness met personnel involved in the Station’s Community Projects.”

Station Commander Wg Cdr Nikki Duncan added: “It was a tremendous honour to welcome Her Royal Highness back to RAF Wittering for the first time since 2021. The Duchess’s genuine interest in our work and Her Royal Highness’s time spent engaging with personnel at all levels made this a truly memorable visit. It was a pleasure to share our work and achievements with The Duchess.”

1 . (HRH) Sophie Wessex at RAF Wittering Her Royal Highness signs the visitor book for the station in front of a Harrier Aircraft in the Heritage Center. Photo: AS1 Georgia Callaway

2 . (HRH) Sophie Wessex at RAF Wittering Her Royal Highness being presented a posey from the Station Commanders daughter, Amelia Duncan, outside of the station bar, The Golden Lion. Photo: AS1 Georgia Callaway

3 . (HRH) Sophie Wessex at RAF Wittering Her Royal Highness looking at items that show the history of the Harrier Aircraft and give a deeper insight into the history of RAF Wittering. Photo: AS1 Georgia Callaway