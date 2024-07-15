It was an emotional night for footy fans in Peterborough as England suffered eventual defeat to Spain in last night’s eventful Euro 2024 final.

Supporters gathered in their hundreds at a buzzing Charters Bar on the Embankment to witness the national team’s second consecutive appearance in the final of UEFA's showpiece tournament.

While England showed courage and glimpses of magic, it was ultimately the quality and creativity of a high-quality Spain side – unbeaten throughout the entire tournament – that proved too much for the Three Lions.

Fans packed at the popular city centre bar watched tentatively as Spain dominated from the off, oppressing England with long spells of possession and pinning Gareth Southgate’s men in their own half.

Supporters’ heads went down went the excellent Nico Williams scored for Spain at the beginning of the second half, with a sleepy England seemingly struggling to switch back on after the break.

However this seemed to galvanise England, who found another gear and took the game to Spain more, finding greater confidence and creativity en route.

The high point of the evening came in the 73rd minute when substitute Cole Palmer guided a precise left-foot drive into the Spain net, sending the Charter’s crowd into hysterics.

As chat of extra time and penalties began to grow, England were hit with a sickening sucker punch when Mikel Oyarzabal stabbed home Marc Cucurella's cross just four minutes before the end of normal time.

Try as they might, England were unable to find a second equaliser, and the night – along with the prestigious trophy – belonged to Spain.

While the result was not positive, the atmosphere at Charters definitely was.

Were you there? If so, see if you can spot yourself in our extended gallery.

