In pictures: Garden Party down by the river was hot stuff

“It was nothing short of spectacular,” said Anish Patel from city music collective House Sessions, which staged the second Garden Party of the year at Charters.

"The vibes were immaculate, and the energy from the crowd never dipped. The venue was packed early on, with most tables gone by 3pm. A huge thank you to everyone who came through and made the day so special.” Musical highlights came from an incredible DJ lineup including: Rhythm Districkt (Adam Smith); DNA (Danny Colbert & Ashley Joseph); Fleur Ting; Holly Rouge; Arc Collective; and TNT (Twix & Taylor Jewkes). The Garden Party returns to Charters in August.