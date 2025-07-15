House Sessions brought the Garden Party to Charters beer gardenplaceholder image
House Sessions brought the Garden Party to Charters beer garden

In pictures: Garden Party down by the river was hot stuff

By Brad Barnes
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:18 BST
More than 1,500 music lovers enjoyed the summer weather as Garden Party returned to its blazing hot Peterborough riverside setting on Saturday.

“It was nothing short of spectacular,” said Anish Patel from city music collective House Sessions, which staged the second Garden Party of the year at Charters.

"The vibes were immaculate, and the energy from the crowd never dipped. The venue was packed early on, with most tables gone by 3pm. A huge thank you to everyone who came through and made the day so special.” Musical highlights came from an incredible DJ lineup including: Rhythm Districkt (Adam Smith); DNA (Danny Colbert & Ashley Joseph); Fleur Ting; Holly Rouge; Arc Collective; and TNT (Twix & Taylor Jewkes). The Garden Party returns to Charters in August.

1. Garden Party

House Sessions brought the Garden Party to Charters beer garden Photo: Greeny Productions

2. Garden Party

House Sessions brought the Garden Party to Charters beer garden Photo: Greeny Productions

3. Garden Party

House Sessions brought the Garden Party to Charters beer garden Photo: Greeny Productions

4. Garden Party

House Sessions brought the Garden Party to Charters beer garden Photo: Greeny Productions

