IN PICTURES: Flurry of new arrivals at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre ahead of Frasers' opening

Our pictures highlight the range of retailers, leisure providers and even a community business that have moved into the 43 year old mall.

Hoardings have just gone up around the store that will be occupied by the latest retailer to arrive which is cosmetics outlet Rituals, which will open on September 3 with special offers for customers on September 6.

Just a couple of weeks ago jewellery and accessories retailer Lovisa threw open its doors to customers.

Other recent arrivals include Sostrene Grene, Beaverbrooks, TAG Heuer, Oriental Supermarket, Apple Blossom Pink, SportsTraders, Wumi Elegance and the SPARX Charity.

The Queensgate received a major boost with the opening of the long awaited Odeon Luxe Cinema and since then the centre’s leisure offer has been enhanced with the opening of the Amir Khan Boxing Academy, which was opened by the boxing champion Amir Khan himself to the delight of scores of fans.

However, the icing on the cake will be the arrival of the Frasers Group with its popular brands Flannels, Sports Direct, USC and Game, and which is expected to open to customers in November.

