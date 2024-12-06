IN PICTURES: First signs that Frasers is on its way to Peterborough go up in Queensgate Shopping Centre

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 6th Dec 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 14:32 BST
No date set for opening but retailer says it will be ‘soon’

The first real signs that retail giant Frasers is on its way to Peterborough have appeared in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

New hoardings that bear the name of Flannels have appeared outside the units on three storeys once occupied by department store chain John Lewis before its closure in 2021.

There are also plush new signs in white with the name Frasers emblazoned in gold and underneath, the statement that the store is ‘opening soon’.

A firm date for the opening of the Frasers’ store has not yet been given other than that it will happen sometime next year.

However, Frasers have provided an insight into the exciting offering that will be available when the retailer opens.

A statement from Frasers shows that it intends to open a new Frasers concept store offering the ‘world’s most aspirational brands’ plus a dynamic beauty hall.

There will also be a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct store featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

A Frasers spokesperson has said: “Frasers Group will open the doors to a Frasers and Sports Direct occupying the former John Lewis space.

"The dynamic Frasers concept store will house an array of aspirational brands across men’s, women’s and kidswear as well as a homeware and beauty offering alongside a 30,000 sq ft Sports Direct.

"The engaging sports destination will showcase the world’s biggest sports and leisure brands as well as offer more brands from the group’s ecosystem including USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

He added: “The new stores will provide a compelling brand ecosystem in Queensgate, giving visitors access to the world’s best sports, lifestyle and premium brands.”

The opening of Frasers will be a major boost for the Queensgate and the appearance of the new signage follows hot on the heels of the eagerly awaited opening of the 600 seats plus Odeon Luxe Imax cinema on the roof of the shopping centre just two weeks ago.

New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre show that Flannels, a clothing brand owned by the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city.

1. Frasers is on its way

New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre show that Flannels, a clothing brand owned by the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city. Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre shows that retailing giant the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city.

2. Frasers is on its way

New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre shows that retailing giant the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city. Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre show that Flannels, a clothing brand owned by the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city.

3. Frasers is on its way

New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre show that Flannels, a clothing brand owned by the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city. Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre shows that retail giant Frasers is on its way to the city.

4. Frasers is on its way

New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre shows that retail giant Frasers is on its way to the city. Photo: Queensgate

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughJohn Lewis
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice