IN PICTURES: First signs that Frasers is on its way to Peterborough go up in Queensgate Shopping Centre

The first real signs that retail giant Frasers is on its way to Peterborough have appeared in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

New hoardings that bear the name of Flannels have appeared outside the units on three storeys once occupied by department store chain John Lewis before its closure in 2021.

There are also plush new signs in white with the name Frasers emblazoned in gold and underneath, the statement that the store is ‘opening soon’.

A firm date for the opening of the Frasers’ store has not yet been given other than that it will happen sometime next year.

However, Frasers have provided an insight into the exciting offering that will be available when the retailer opens.

A statement from Frasers shows that it intends to open a new Frasers concept store offering the ‘world’s most aspirational brands’ plus a dynamic beauty hall.

There will also be a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct store featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

A Frasers spokesperson has said: “Frasers Group will open the doors to a Frasers and Sports Direct occupying the former John Lewis space.

"The dynamic Frasers concept store will house an array of aspirational brands across men’s, women’s and kidswear as well as a homeware and beauty offering alongside a 30,000 sq ft Sports Direct.

"The engaging sports destination will showcase the world’s biggest sports and leisure brands as well as offer more brands from the group’s ecosystem including USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

He added: “The new stores will provide a compelling brand ecosystem in Queensgate, giving visitors access to the world’s best sports, lifestyle and premium brands.”

The opening of Frasers will be a major boost for the Queensgate and the appearance of the new signage follows hot on the heels of the eagerly awaited opening of the 600 seats plus Odeon Luxe Imax cinema on the roof of the shopping centre just two weeks ago.

1 . Frasers is on its way New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre show that Flannels, a clothing brand owned by the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city. Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales

2 . Frasers is on its way New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre shows that retailing giant the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city. Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales

3 . Frasers is on its way New signage at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre show that Flannels, a clothing brand owned by the Frasers Group, is on its way to the city. Photo: Queensgate Photo Sales