The first show flats at Peterborough’s £70 million Indigo apartments development are set to open to the public in just days.

Two of the 315 apartments at the Cross Keys Homes development in Cattle Market Road will be opened for viewings on August 24.

They will be the first of 131 homes that will be available to reserve immediately

Cross Keys Homes say the opening is a milestone for the nine story apartment block which has been built on the site previously occupied by a nightclub, a multi-storey car park and a market.

The £70 million development has received £12.5 million grant funding from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and will provide much-needed high-quality homes offering a range of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and duplexes across two connected wings.

Each of the properties will be marketed at sub-market rent levels - set at 80 per cent of private market rent levels.

The properties are being advertised and let by William H Brown in two phases, with the show flat launch taking place on Saturday 24th August for the first 131 homes that will be available to reserve immediately.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “It is great to be at the stage where we can start showing prospective residents around our two show flats at Indigo and begin to let these wonderful apartments.

"We have made great progress on site over the last two years thanks to our development partners, Willmott Dixon, and we are now very much looking forward to seeing this fantastic scheme become a new home for many local residents.”

Mandy Horspole, senior lettings area director at William H Brown, said: “We are delighted to be able to market these fantastic apartments.

"Each of the properties have been built to a very high standard with the show flats fully fitted out to provide prospective residents with an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the high quality, spacious layouts of these properties.”

To find out more about this development and arrange a viewing of the show flats contact William H Brown direct on 01733 553545 or visit the agent’s website here.

1 . Indigo Inside one of the show flats that will be open soon in the new Indigo building in Peterborough - owned by Cross Keys Homes Photo: CKH Photo Sales

2 . Indigo Inside one of the show flats at Cross Keys Homes' Indigo apartments in Peterborough Photo: CKH Photo Sales

3 . Indigo A bedroom in one of the soon-to-open show flats at Cross Keys Homes' Indigo apartments in Peterborough Photo: CKH Photo Sales