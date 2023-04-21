Pupils get guided tour of massive construction site

Pupils from a Peterborough school were among the first to take a behind-the-scenes look at a new £150 million aluminium beverage can making factory being built in the city.

The children of Old Fletton Primary School, in London Road, Old Fletton, were given a guided tour of the Crown Bevcan factory as it is being built on a site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston.

A spokesperson for the main contractor ISG said the visit was aimed at encouraging youngsters to begin thinking about construction and engineering as potential careers in the years ahead.

Once completed the centre is expected to employ about 280 people and it will be Crown Bevcan’s largest European facility.

A spokesperson for Crown Bevcan said: “We will be looking to open during the summer. We are now almost fully recruited.”

1 . Crown Bevcan The site of the Crown Bevcan manufacturing hub in Woodston, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Crown Bevcan Construction work on the interior of the Crown Bevcan factory at Woodston, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Crown Bevcan Construction of the Crown Bevcan manufacturing centre at Woodston, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Crown Bevcan Pupils from Old Fletton Primary School visit the Crown Bevcan manufacturing centre at Woodston, Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales