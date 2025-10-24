A development of 139 one and two-bedroom apartments plus two penthouses is being created at the newly renovated Guild House in Oundle Road.

Some of the apartments are now open for viewing by prospective tenants and all will be available to move into ahead of Christmas.

The development features 90 in the main block with four new build blocks which total 49.

Luke of MJS Construction, of March, said: "With over 20 years’ experience in the property industry, specialising in build-to-rent developments and having overseen more than 10 projects during that time, we know what tenants are looking for.

"We want the best for our tenants, and understanding the market allows us to create exceptional living spaces.

"At MJS, we pride ourselves on delivering quality homes that contribute positively to the city."

He added: “Guild House represents a significant addition to Peterborough’s residential offerings, combining attention to detail, modern design, and a focus on tenant comfort.”

Two fully furnished show flats are now available for viewing.

Anyone interested can book appointments with local agents William H Brown (Cowgate Office), Symonds and Greenaway, Sharman Quinney (city centre office) with viewings available by appointment on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The 60-year-old Guild House, in Oundle Road, was sold for an undisclosed sum by its former owners Anglia Ruskin University in June 2023, which had marketed the property with a £2.8 million price tag.

The 60,000 square feet building has been put to a variety of uses over the last six decades.

These include most recently as a centre for the training of nurses and midwives by the university’s Faculty of Health, Education, Medicine and Social Care.

Guild House was built in 1962 for Mitchell Construction. It became the home of ARU’s Faculty of Health and Social Care, which had been at the former Peterborough General Hospital, in 2011 with the help of a £500,000 grant from Peterborough City Council.

It has also been used as offices by British Sugar.

1 . Guild House A room with a view - the scene through the window of one of the new apartments in Guild House, Peterborough Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Guild House A kitchen and dining area in one of the new flats in Guild House, Peterborough Photo: MJS Photo Sales

3 . Guild House The dining and kitchen area in one of the new apartments at Guild House, Peterborough Photo: MJS Photo Sales

4 . Guild House The lounge in one of the new flats in Guild House, Peterborough Photo: MJS Photo Sales