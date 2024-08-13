A new Living Lab public science centre at Peterborough’s university will open its doors to the public on Saturday (August 17).

The university is hosting a Community Day with a range of activities for people of all ages at the Bishop’s Road campus on August 17 from 10am to 1pm.

There is no need to book, just drop in.

The Living Lab is the third phase of ARU Peterborough and opens just 14 months after the start of construction and the Peterborough Telegraph was invited in to take an early look around.

Professor Ross Renton, ARU Peterborough principal, said: “The Living Lab is going to be a phenomenal resource for this city.

"We are so proud to have it ready on time and the facilities are such that it really does open up science and engineering at all levels here in Peterborough.

"And we are able to invite people in for our community day when they will be able to go into our engineering labs and our microbiology labs and look at our fantastic Living Lab and get hands on and see why higher education here is transformative for everyone.”

The Living Lab, which will be a publicly accessible science centre, will be used to stimulate and inspire more people into STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) sectors.

It will be the focal point for events, exhibitions and flexible learning, including festivals of ideas, immersive displays, forums and evening classes and is hoped will help create a distinct ‘University Quarter’ around the Embankment.

