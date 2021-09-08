In pictures: Festival success as hundreds of bikers roar into Peterborough Showground

The Devitt MCN Festival of Motorcycling, like many events, had been delayed because of the pandemic but bike enthusiasts in their thousands flocked to the East of England Showground over the weekend.

There was an extensive line-up of entertainment, bargains, live music, test rides, live action and many camped at the site for the weekend.

Entertainment included Moped Mayhem with its wild racing; The British Mini Bike championship demonstration laps; the popular Extreme Bike battle stunt show which combined BMX, Trials and high flying stunts.

The Dirt Track Riders Association staged a packed round of racing and there was also live music and family fun.

An event spokesman said: “Thank you for attending the 2021 Devitt MCN Festival of Motorcycling, we have had a great weekend celebrating all things motorcycling!

“Highlights of the 2021 event include our biggest ever test fleet from major manufacturers alongside some stunning new bikes on display, plus the return of the mad-cap Moped Mayhem races on Sunday afternoon.

“The stunt shows were extremely popular amongst visitors and the sunshine’s appearance on Sunday topped off a fantastic weekend!”

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place at the Showground on May 14&15.

MCN Festival of Motorcycling at the East of England Arena. Crowds at the show

MCN Festival of Motorcycling at the East of England Arena. Action from the Moped Mayhem race.

MCN Festival of Motorcycling at the East of England Arena. Action from the Moped Mayhem race.

MCN Festival of Motorcycling at the East of England Arena. Action from the Moped Mayhem race.