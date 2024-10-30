In Pictures: Family home in Peterborough transformed in colourful Hindu celebration for the community

A Netherton home was filled with intricate statues, colourful decorations and scenes from Hindu mythology as part of a vibrant festival for the local community to experience.

Premalatha Aravindhan and her family hosted their Golu event recently – as a ‘celebration of devotion, art, and family’.

The festival also allows the family to share the joy of Indian traditions, emphasising the universal message of good triumphing over evil – a theme reflected in the journey of ‘Rama’ – an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

“We warmly invited friends, neighbors, and the community to experience the display, enjoy prasadam [Hindu food], and join in traditional songs,” said Premalatha. “It’s our way of celebrating our heritage here in Peterborough and sharing the warmth and spirit of Golu with others.”

They family say they have upheld this tradition for 12 years during the nine-day Navaratri festival in October. It took them several weeks to set up the displays after clearing the large family room and conservatory to make space for the celebration.

Premalatha explained “We created a stepped display of dolls that represent gods, goddesses, and various scenes from mythology and daily life. Our theme this year is Lord Rama and the Ramayana, with the display narrating stories from this epic. It takes about two to three weeks to set everything up, and it’s truly a family effort. My husband, Aravindhan, and our daughters, Ananya and Anjali, provide immense support in making it happen every year.

“In addition to celebrating our culture, we believe in giving back to the community,” Premalatha said. “Every year, I raise money for charity during this time, and I’m proud to say that this year we have raised £1,480 which will be split between Peterborough City Hospital and a charity in India.”

She added: "This effort is an integral part of our festival, emphasising our commitment to helping those in need and fostering a spirit of unity and support within society.”

