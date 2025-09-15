IN PICTURES: European culture celebrated at Peterborough festival

Food, music, art and dance were all on the menu at the first ever European Culture Festival.

The event, held at Stanley Park, was organised by the city based Zi Foundation in partnership with Little Bulgaria CIO.

There were representatives from nations including Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Poland, Ukraine as well as the Roma community.

The event earned approval from local dignitaries including Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow and Lord Jackson of Peterborough, as well as Ambassadors from Bulgaria, Slovakia and Latvia, who were present on the day.

Participants wore national costumes, and the flags of a number of countries were flying to mark the celebrations.

Visitors were able to shop at a bazaar with more than 70 stalls, and charities were also represented.

These great pictures from Mike Grierson show some of the highlights from an incredible day in Peterborough.

