One of the performersplaceholder image
One of the performers

IN PICTURES: European culture celebrated at Peterborough festival

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:31 BST
A huge celebration of culture from across Europe was held in Peterborough.

Food, music, art and dance were all on the menu at the first ever European Culture Festival.

The event, held at Stanley Park, was organised by the city based Zi Foundation in partnership with Little Bulgaria CIO.

There were representatives from nations including Bulgaria, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Poland, Ukraine as well as the Roma community.

The event earned approval from local dignitaries including Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow and Lord Jackson of Peterborough, as well as Ambassadors from Bulgaria, Slovakia and Latvia, who were present on the day.

Participants wore national costumes, and the flags of a number of countries were flying to mark the celebrations.

Visitors were able to shop at a bazaar with more than 70 stalls, and charities were also represented.

These great pictures from Mike Grierson show some of the highlights from an incredible day in Peterborough.

Participants wore national costumes during the festival

1. European Culture Festival

Participants wore national costumes during the festival Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
A range of nationalities were represented

2. European Culture Festival

A range of nationalities were represented Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
Mayor of Peterborough cllr Judy Fox was on hand at the event

3. European Culture Festival

Mayor of Peterborough cllr Judy Fox was on hand at the event Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
The festival brought the sights and sounds of a range of cultures to the city centre

4. European Culture Festival

The festival brought the sights and sounds of a range of cultures to the city centre Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughFoodPaul BristowSlovakiaStanley Park
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice