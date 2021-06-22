In pictures: England fans in Peterborough cheer a win and Euros progress

Raheem Sterling’s early goal sealed a 1-0 win for England as Gareth Southgate’s side secured top spot in Group D.

It was a controlled performance from England and fans watched in pubs around the city enjoyed a relatively uneventful win.

Having kicked off Group D by beating World Cup semi-final foes Croatia and then being booed off following the goalless draw with rivals Scotland, Gareth Southgate’s already-qualified side put in a solid display on Tuesday.

Fans at the Stage in Deeping cheered the early winner as Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs at Wembley, where England will return next Tuesday for a last-16 tie against France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary.

Facing the runners-up in the so-called group of death looks a tough ask but there is a lot to be said for home comforts – plus facing underdogs at the Euros does not always go well, such as Iceland five years ago.

The knockout stages will bring bigger challenges for England and most likely more drama for fans.

There were also ironic cheers as updates on the screens around the city showed Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a sobering 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park.

The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture to reach the last 16 but despite a huge effort could not get the result they needed.

England fans watching the Czech Republic game at The Deeping Stage, Market Deeping.

