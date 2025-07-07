IN PICTURES: Dinosaurs roam Queensgate Shopping Centre as Jurassic World screened at Odeon

An array of the prehistoric giants could be seen roaming through the centre at the weekend ahead of the screening of the much anticipated new Jurassic World film in the Odeon Luxe cinema.

A spokesperson for the Queensgate said the awesome dinosaur props and decorations, which will be around for the week, helped to bring the film to life for many visitors.

And a spokesperson for Odeon said: “Guests have been loving the roar-some atmosphere at ODEON Luxe Peterborough, with huge dinosaurs and props, our prehistoric merch combo and Luxe glide seating in any film at any time starting at just £7.50.

"We feel that there's really something for everyone.”

1 . Jurassic World Dinosaurs roam Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Jurassic World Dinosaurs roam Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Jurassic World Dinosaurs roam Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales