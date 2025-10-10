The highly anticipated event, which took place at the Kingsgate Conference Centre and showcased the very best of local enterprise while offering valuable insights from some of the business world’s most respected voices.

Organisers say it was a ‘dynamic day of networking, learning, and celebration’ of the region’s thriving business community.

The event began with a welcome from Kev Lawrence and the PCR FM 103.2 team and then guests benefited from two keynote sessions.

The first was by Sukhi Wahiwala entitled ‘Say Bye Bye to Procrastination’ and then from entrepreneur Mike Greene who gave a presentation called ‘Business… Adapt or Die’ during which he shared his insights on resilience, adaptability, and the urgent need for businesses to embrace change in today’s ever-evolving marketplace.

The event also featured a range of exhibitors and visitors had the chance to discover new services, forge collaborations, and strengthen their local networks.

Sara Hemp, co-director of The Local View, said: ““This event was all about celebrating Peterborough’s vibrant business community while providing practical tools and insights for growth.”

Julie Marsh, co-director said: ““We’re thrilled to deliver a day that both empowered and inspired local businesses.”

