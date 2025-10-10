IN PICTURES: Day of celebration for businesses at Peterborough's Local View Expo

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 14:23 BST
Hundreds of businesses took part in a day of networking and celebration at the Local View Expo in Peterborough.

The highly anticipated event, which took place at the Kingsgate Conference Centre and showcased the very best of local enterprise while offering valuable insights from some of the business world’s most respected voices.

Organisers say it was a ‘dynamic day of networking, learning, and celebration’ of the region’s thriving business community.

The event began with a welcome from Kev Lawrence and the PCR FM 103.2 team and then guests benefited from two keynote sessions.

The first was by Sukhi Wahiwala entitled ‘Say Bye Bye to Procrastination’ and then from entrepreneur Mike Greene who gave a presentation called ‘Business… Adapt or Die’ during which he shared his insights on resilience, adaptability, and the urgent need for businesses to embrace change in today’s ever-evolving marketplace.

The event also featured a range of exhibitors and visitors had the chance to discover new services, forge collaborations, and strengthen their local networks.

Sara Hemp, co-director of The Local View, said: ““This event was all about celebrating Peterborough’s vibrant business community while providing practical tools and insights for growth.”

Julie Marsh, co-director said: ““We’re thrilled to deliver a day that both empowered and inspired local businesses.”

One of the advice stalls at the Local View Business Expo

1. Business Expo

One of the advice stalls at the Local View Business Expo Photo: Nate Lansdell

Photo Sales
Kev Lawrence at the Peterborough The Local View Business Exhibition

2. Business Expo

Kev Lawrence at the Peterborough The Local View Business Exhibition Photo: Nate Lansdell

Photo Sales
Guest at the Local View Business Expo in Peterborough

3. Business Expo

Guest at the Local View Business Expo in Peterborough Photo: Nate Lansdell

Photo Sales
A hi-tech display at the Local View Business Expo in Peterborough

4. Business Expo

A hi-tech display at the Local View Business Expo in Peterborough Photo: Nate Lansdell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice