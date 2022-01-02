In pictures: Crowds watch New Year’s Day hunt ‘ride through’ as protesters gather

The hunt had said that its New Year’s Day meet would have a different format on January 1 this year.

It said before the meeting on its website: “This year we are changing the format of our New Year’s Day activity.

“Instead of gathering in Wansford at Bridge End, we will be out exercising hounds and horses.

“Our route will take us through Wansford at around 12 noon and on towards Yarwell (Main Street/Mill Road) and Nassington (Station Road) so we look forward to seeing some of you along our route.”

Crowds gathered to see the hunt ride through and there were a number of anti-hunting protesters who gathered with banners and placards.

Cambridgeshire police had a number of officers on duty including several on off-road motorcycles to follow the hunt’s progress.

1. New Year's Day Fitzwilliam Hunt pass through Wansford Village. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

