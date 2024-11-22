IN PICTURES: Congratulations to all our winners at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024

The best of Peterborough business was celebrated last night as the winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 were announced.
Some 200 people attended the glittering black-tie ceremony, held at The Holiday Inn West Peterborough, in Thorpe Wood, where the trophies for 13 categories were presented to the winners of the 28th annual awards.
Guest speaker was Jamie McAnsh told guests how he had woken up one day to find himself paralysed from the waist down but, after learning to walk again went on to complete 12 extreme challenges.
The presentation was hosted by Melvyn Prior who told guests: “This year saw an unprecedented amount of entries.
"Whittling down the shortlist and choosing the winners meant some tough decisions for our judges.
"Even creating the initial shortlist proved challenging as there were so many quality entries.”
The winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 are:
Large Business of the Year
EPD Insulation
Business in the Community Award
Fitness Rush
Medium Business of the Year
Hera Beauty
Customer Service Award
Green Energy Switch
Small Business of the Year
Connections Legal Management
Innovation of the Year
Young Technicians Academy
Digital/Technology Award
PSP IT
Employer of the Year
Nene Park Trust
Best New Business of the Year
Apiary Solutions
Sustainability Award
Roythornes Solicitors
Social Enterprise of the Year
Peterborough Women's Aid
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Adam Hesson
Business Person of the Year
Matthew Pudney
