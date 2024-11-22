IN PICTURES: Congratulations to all our winners at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024

The best of Peterborough business was celebrated last night as the winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 were announced.

Some 200 people attended the glittering black-tie ceremony, held at The Holiday Inn West Peterborough, in Thorpe Wood, where the trophies for 13 categories were presented to the winners of the 28th annual awards.

Guest speaker was Jamie McAnsh told guests how he had woken up one day to find himself paralysed from the waist down but, after learning to walk again went on to complete 12 extreme challenges.

The presentation was hosted by Melvyn Prior who told guests: “This year saw an unprecedented amount of entries.

"Whittling down the shortlist and choosing the winners meant some tough decisions for our judges.

"Even creating the initial shortlist proved challenging as there were so many quality entries.”

The winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 are:

Large Business of the Year

EPD Insulation

Business in the Community Award

Fitness Rush

Medium Business of the Year

Hera Beauty

Customer Service Award

Green Energy Switch

Small Business of the Year

Connections Legal Management

Innovation of the Year

Young Technicians Academy

Digital/Technology Award

PSP IT

Employer of the Year

Nene Park Trust

Best New Business of the Year

Apiary Solutions

Sustainability Award

Roythornes Solicitors

Social Enterprise of the Year

Peterborough Women's Aid

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Adam Hesson

Business Person of the Year

Matthew Pudney

