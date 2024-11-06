An array of community centres, libraries, a sports facility and commercial properties owned by Peterborough City Council could go up for sale as the local authority struggles to tackle a cash crisis.

It is proposed the properties, which include community centres in Thorney, Orton Wistow, Paston, Eye and Southfields and libraries in Stanground and Woodston, are to be considered by councillors for potential sale over the next five years.

The new list of properties to be considered for sale is part of an ongoing review with a range of rural assets, commercial and community building already having been sold or under offer or negotiation.

The council is seeking to use the cash raised from the sale of its assets to reduce its £500 million debt.

This will in turn cut the amount it needs to take from its revenue budget, – currently £36 million, which is 16 percent of its revenue budget, which is the money the council uses to provide services.

Members of the council’s cabinet will meet next week to consider moves to dispose of the assets.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and corporate governance, said: “The important thing to stress is that not all assets on the list will necessarily be sold.

"In fact, many on this list are for consideration only. However, repayment of debt, funded from capital receipts, will support the council’s financial position and help to balance the budget.”

The new assets being considered for sale include:

Hodgson Centre, Thorney Community Centre & Library, Units 1-7 New England Complex, Bluebell Meeting Room, Orton Wistow Community Centre, Thistle Drive Community Centre, Paston Farm Community Centre, Eye Youth Centre and library, The Goldhay Centre, EAST Community Centre, Dogsthorpe Community Centre, Welland Contact Centre, Southfields Community Centre, Stanground Library, Fleet Community Centre, Regional Pool and Woodston Library.

The commercial properties include ground leases, garage sites, 60 electricity sub-stations, 49 Lincoln Road, 23 West Street, Green Lane Car Park, Custom House, Units 1-18 Saville Road, Saville Road Ground Lease (x6), Royce Road Ground Lease (x3), Ivatt Way Ground Lease (x2), Units 1-32 Alfric Square, Nursery Lane Depot, Dodson House and Westcombe Square.

