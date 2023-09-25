News you can trust since 1948
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut

In pictures: city marks World Daman Day in style

Photos show how community that hails from former Portuguese colony in India celebrated ‘unique’ heritage festival
By Darren Calpin
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST

Peterborough’s Daman community pulled out all the stops to celebrate World Daman Day last month.

Hundreds of people from the city’s Daman community – which lives mostly in and around Eastgate – turned out to mark the occasion at the East Community Centre on August 17.

While Daman is now part of India, it was a Portuguese colony for just over 400 years until 1961. This fusion of European and Indian influences led the region’s inhabitants (and its expatriates) to develop a unique culture and history.

World Daman Day proudly celebrates this by showcasing Damanese cultural heritage through artistic and cultural expressions.

This is often delivered in the form of musical and food festivals, where traditional and folk dance performances, good-natured competitions, and art and craft displays top the bill.

All of these were in evidence at the East Community Centre, which was enthusiastically supported by Damanese and non-Damanese people alike.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow attended the event at the Padholme Road centre. Speaking on his Facebook page, the Conservative MP said:

“We have a brilliant Daman community in Peterborough and they have a unique and detailed culture and history.”

Though it is celebrated globally, it is often Damanese communities in the UK, US, Canada, Portugal, Macau, Holland and the United Arab Emirates which mark the occasion most fervently.

Check out the following photos to see how World Daman Day was celebrated here in Peterborough.

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre.

1. World Daman Day 2023

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre.

2. World Daman Day 2023

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre.

3. World Daman Day 2023

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre.

4. World Daman Day 2023

Peterborough's Damanese community celebrating World Daman Day 2023 at the East Community Centre. Photo: David Lowndes

