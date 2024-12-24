IN PICTURES: Christmas tradition of Eye's Santa Sleigh raises over £2000 for Peterborough City Hospital

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Eye over the past few days with the now annual tradition of the visit of Santa’s sleigh.

Organisers once again brought the popular festive event back to the village for a now fourth consecutive year and, on this occasion, £2,070 for the Maternity Unit as well as the Bereavement Service at Peterborough City Hospital.

Hundreds turned out to see the second annual Eye Santa’s sleigh, with children meeting Santa and his helpers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening (December 20-22). There was also a special appearance from the Grinch!

Organisers said they could not thank the villagers of Eye for their generosity.

A statement on behalf of organisers Emma and Alex White, Ralph Deegan, Sam Deegan and Hayden Short said: “It has been lovely seeing all of the children and adults happy and enjoying the festive season.

“We do what we do not only to support local charities but to keep the magic of Christmas alive. All of the smiles we see, the excitement of both children and adults is worth every minute if hard work.

“We can't thank Eye Village enough. Your continued support makes it a success each year. Without you all showing this amazing support we would not manage to do what we do.

"Every penny is vital and makes a difference for this team to support families at such difficult times.

"This is banked and ready to donate to this team straight after the Christmas break. This is a truly amazing amount of money! This will support many many families in so many ways.

“Our thoughts go to all of those families that may ever use this service. Life is hard and a very cruel place some times, but by doing what we do, this helps keep a shimmer of light lit at the end of those dark days for these families.

“Thank you to each and every one of you that have supported.”

The team of organisers have also thanked Rachel Watson for organising the visit of the Grinch as well as the 2024 event sponsors Mike Jarvis Landscaping and Fencing, Pioneer Caravans, Pure Clean SSC, Kays Dressmaking and Alterations, Clare Orbell - Mobile Hairdressing and Jpb Signs and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, who all worked together to make the event a success.

A selection of pictures taken by Dale McKean can be viewed below but many more can be found on the Eye Community chat group - Peterborough on Facebook.

1 . Eye Santa Sleigh The festivities brought joy to the village of Eye. Photo: Dale McKean Photo Sales

