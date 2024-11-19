Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre was transformed into a winter wonderland ahead of the switching on of its Christmas lights.

Queensgate Express was the theme during a day of entertainment hosted by the centre to mark the festive lighting up, which was enjoyed by crowds of people.

The day showcased an array of dancers, live music, and entertainment.

Among the highlights was the grand reveal of the Queensgate Express which will take shoppers on an unforgettable journey through the festive season, building excitement and wonder as Christmas draws near.

The Salvation Army performed during the day and a donation box was placed in the centre to collect gifts for local children and adults to help bring joy to those who need it most during this time of the year.

Verity Swinscoe - Wigmore Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to launch this year’s Christmas season with the Queensgate Express.

"It’s all about creating magical experiences for our shoppers, and we can’t wait to see families and friends coming together to celebrate the start of the most wonderful time of the year.

“From the spectacular light display to the entertainment and community spirit, this year’s switch-on was truly unforgettable."

Throughout the lead-up to Christmas, Queensgate will host a variety of community events—from workshops to performances—ensuring there’s festive fun for everyone.

And on Black Friday - November 29 - Queensgate’s stores will offer great deals to kick off the festive holiday shopping.

