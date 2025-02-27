IN PICTURES: Celebrations for long-serving staff at Peterborough's Longueville Court Care Home

Two members of staff at a Peterborough care home have been praised for their many years of service.

Care practitioner Guillerma Pascua and Regional Trainer Elizabeth Harding have just received a prestigious 15 and 20 Year Service Award respectively for their dedication to Longueville Court Care Home, in Orton Longueville.

Guillerma Pascua, started at the Barchester Healthcare-run home in 2011 as a care assistant and worked her way up to care practitioner.

Managers say she has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Elizabeth Harding started at Barchester in 2005 and has been a regional trainer for many of Barchester homes, making sure staff are fully trained and up to date with any new training.

Adele Keenan, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Longueville Court has achieved this milestone.

"It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Krzysztof Krzysztofiak, general manager of Longueville Court Care Home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 and 20 years of loyal service with Guillerma and Elizabeth.

"They have demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents and staff year after year.

"I speak for all of us here at Longueville Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Elizabeth and Guillerma.”

Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 104 residents from respite care to long term stays.

