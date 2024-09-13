IN PICTURES: Celebrations as eco-friendly data centre in Peterborough is officially opened

​A new eco-friendly data centre in Peterborough has celebrated its official opening.

The DSM Group has completed a significant investment in its facilities at The Old Hangar, Elton Road, Wansford, to create a state-of-the-art eco-friendly data centre

Chief executive Mike Richardson said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new data centre, which is a huge step forward in sustainable technology.”

Scores of business people attended the official opening at the former World War II air hangar, which offered guests a chance to view the new look premises as well as enjoying a range of displays and entertainments.

The centre, which provides disaster recovery facilities for businesses, has created a 200 kW solar farm and an on-site lake which is filled with rain water from the hangar roof to ensure the centre can be kept water-cooled with the facilities being solar powered. There is also an on-site nature reserve.

The centre was officially declared open by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Marco Cereste and the Mayoress of Peterborough Maddalena Cereste and the North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling.

Opening of new Eco Data Centre at Sibson, Peterborough, with from left, owner Mike Richardson, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste, Mayoress Maddalena Cereste and Carmelina Santoro from DSM.

Opening of new Eco Data Centre at Sibson, Peterborough, with from left, owner Mike Richardson, North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste, Mayoress Maddalena Cereste and Carmelina Santoro from DSM. Photo: David Lowndes

Opening of new Eco Data Centre at Sibson, Peterborough, by the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Marco Cereste and the Mayoress Maddalena Cereste

Opening of new Eco Data Centre at Sibson, Peterborough, by the Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Marco Cereste and the Mayoress Maddalena Cereste Photo: David Lowndes

The new solar panels installed to power the new DSM eco data centre at Sibson, Peterborough

The new solar panels installed to power the new DSM eco data centre at Sibson, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

DSM employee Freddie Briffett takes a dip in the pond during the official opening of the company's new Eco Data Centre at Sibson, Peterborough

DSM employee Freddie Briffett takes a dip in the pond during the official opening of the company's new Eco Data Centre at Sibson, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

