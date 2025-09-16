IN PICTURES: Cancer Research UK Relay For Life runners shine in Peterborough

The annual Relay for Life took place at the Athletics Track at Peterborough Embankment on Saturday, with scores of people attending to mark their fight with cancer – or to raise vital funds to help others.
The event sees teams running, jogging or walking laps of the track over a 10 hour period.
The day started with the ‘Lap of Honour’ – where cancer survivors took part in the first lap of the day.
There were themed laps, fancy dress, music and a range of other activities taking place throughout the event.
To close the event, a special candle of hope ceremony was held, with a flute choir playing while candles lined the edge of the track.
Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of the images from an emotional day.