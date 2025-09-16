IN PICTURES: Cancer Research UK Relay For Life runners shine in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 13:22 BST
Cancer survivors joined fundraisers for a special event in Peterborough at the weekend.

The annual Relay for Life took place at the Athletics Track at Peterborough Embankment on Saturday, with scores of people attending to mark their fight with cancer – or to raise vital funds to help others.

The event sees teams running, jogging or walking laps of the track over a 10 hour period.

The day started with the ‘Lap of Honour’ – where cancer survivors took part in the first lap of the day.

There were themed laps, fancy dress, music and a range of other activities taking place throughout the event.

To close the event, a special candle of hope ceremony was held, with a flute choir playing while candles lined the edge of the track.

Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of the images from an emotional day.

Helen Christie with Mandy and Matt Eddings with Mollie the dog

1. Relay for Life

Helen Christie with Mandy and Matt Eddings with Mollie the dog Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Antonia Moody, Georgina Littlemore, Ellis Hickenbotham, Grace Conetta, Kayleigh Cooper

2. Relay for Life

Antonia Moody, Georgina Littlemore, Ellis Hickenbotham, Grace Conetta, Kayleigh Cooper Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Claire Laughton with Ian Laughton and Gabrielle Welsh

3. Relay for Life

Claire Laughton with Ian Laughton and Gabrielle Welsh Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Some of the people taking part

4. Relay for Life

Some of the people taking part Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Cancer Research UKPeterboroughPeterborough Embankment
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice