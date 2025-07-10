In Pictures: Cambs police walk 100 miles to raise more than £143,000 for Peterborough child with bone cancer

Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s ‘Miles for Millie’ challenge aimed to raise money to buy a new prosthetic leg for 11 year-old Millie Blair - after the brave youngster had to undergo an amputation earlier this year.

The group battled sunburn, muscle cramps and what was described as “satsuma-sized blisters” to walk from Peterborough to London across three days, from July 4-6.

Their efforts have raised a staggering £147,000 – smashing their target of £130k. Some of the funds will be used to pay for Millie’s ongoing care and rehabilitation.

A force spokesperson said: “The team trekked city streets, country paths and through fields of wheat. They covered just shy of 100 miles in three days, but Det Sgt Adam McCluskey’s team of valiant volunteers never gave up on their mission to help one incredible young girl.

“The sound of tired feet pounding the London pavements permeated the muggy Sunday afternoon air. Horses’ hooves clip-clopped alongside – a mounted escort from our colleagues at the Met accompanied the exhausted but elated team of 60 or so officers and staff as they edged ever closer to Stamford Bridge, the home of Millie’s favourite top-flight team Chelsea FC.

“They were nearing the finish line of a 95-mile trek from Peterborough to London. In the stadium, anticipation built as family, friends and supporters gathered pitch side to greet the incredible crew. Leading them to victory on the final stretch, and to a rapturous applause, was Millie.”

Daughter of officers Gordon and Gemma Blair, Millie was diagnosed with bone cancer on her 11th birthday last year and had to have her left leg amputated above the knee.

Before her devastating diagnosis, Millie was a talented horse rider and promising young footballer who played for Oundle Town girls and Peterborough United academy.

The fundraiser was organised by family friend and colleague Adam McCluskey, who said: “The support has been overwhelming. It’s almost impossible to put into words how amazing the past 72 hours have been.

“When we first spoke about this in the office, I thought ‘it’ll be fine, it’s only a walk,’ but how wrong could I be?

“I’ve known Gordon and Gemma for some years, and my daughter and Millie are friends. When we found out Millie had been diagnosed with bone cancer, it knocked us for six. I can only imagine what it did to Gordie and Gemma. Add to that the fact she lost her leg and would need a lifetime of support to keep moving, and I just wanted to do my bit to help in any way I could… and so did everyone else in the force.

“We had a road police escort wave us off in Peterborough, and a Met Police mounted escort guide us to the finish in London. As well as the 60 heroic walkers over the three days, we had officers from other forces along the way offering buildings and car parks as pit stops.

“The Tesco store in Serpentine Green, Peterborough, provided us with food parcels, Applied Nutrition and the Malcolm Whales Foundation provided us with a wealth of stuff, including protein powders and energy gels – they also joined us for the final day of walking. And of course, both football clubs opened their doors for us.

“Kind-hearted passers-by donated cash to the cause and staff at the places we ate and stayed went out of their way to welcome us. We had physios and physical therapists give up their time to support and treat us. Frankly, it was overwhelming at times.

“I must thank our amazing support crew, we could not have done it without them. They filled their cars with supplies and sped along to the various different stops (10 in total) to set up and greet us. They cheered, they hugged, they fed us and they kept us going. They were our lifeline and went above and beyond.

“PC Matt Simpson also deserves a special shoutout – he meticulously planned our route from start to finish and even did a dummy run in the weeks before the main event. His determination and commitment has been unbelievable and without him, we may still be wandering around Peterborough!

“And finally, to my fellow walkers who battled the elements and physical strains and who pushed their bodies to the absolute limit to complete the mission – whether you did part of a day or all three, thank you, you were incredible.”

A special word from Millie

Sporting her bright pink crutches, Millie thanked the team for all their hard work from the stands of Stamford Bridge.

“I know it’s been a very hard three days,” she said with a giggle, “but I wanted to say a massive thank you to everybody who has taken part. Whether you’ve done a little bit or a big bit, it means so much.

“And thank you to Adam and his brilliant team for making this happen, it really means a lot.”

The police spokesperson added: “Every donation is very much appreciated. While the team have now reached their fundraising target, Millie is likely to need ongoing support throughout her life to stay active and mobile. A hundred percent of everything raised, and that includes anything extra, will go towards her care and to raise awareness of childhood cancers.

"Millie and her family want to thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts. Your support means the world and every single donation, large or small, is so very much appreciated.”

To donate to the cause, visit the force’s GoFundMe page for Millie.

