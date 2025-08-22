In Pictures: Cambridgeshire police recruits 'pass out' at force HQ ceremony

The 13 men and women were welcomed to the force by Assistant Chief Constable Martin Brunning at force HQ on August 15.

They are all on the degree apprenticeship pathway, meaning they will study for a degree, earning while they learn, with no tuition fees or student debt.

On Friday, August 15, they passed out in front of family and friends and will now be posted to police stations across the force.

Addressing the new recruits, Mr Brunning said the foundation of British policing had not changed since Robert Peel developed the Peelian Principles nearly 200 years ago, and public trust and confidence were still its bedrock.

“For every interaction you have, you are the face of the constabulary and indeed you are the face of British Policing,” he said.

“People remember their involvement with police; rest assured they will remember your first contact with them as a victim, suspect or someone just wanting assistance.

“You are, as I have said, in a privileged position, you will encounter and witness things the public will never experience or see.

“You will have unique opportunities to progress a varied and exciting career – but that will only come from your self-motivation. Take every opportunity and you will not be disappointed.”

The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) is aimed at people without a degree and the force is currently open to applications, including from young people who received their A-level results this month.

It is a three-year apprenticeship involving a combination of in-class learning and on-the-job experience.

• For more information visit Cambs Police’s website.

New Recruits The new recruits followed the degree apprenticeship pathway. Photo: Cambs Police

Pass Out Assistant Chief Constable Martin Brunning addresses the recruits at force HQ. Photo: Cambs Police

Proud Moment The new recruits followed the degree apprenticeship pathway. Photo: Cambs Police