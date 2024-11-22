IN PICTURES: Business leaders tell of delight at success at Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024

Two business leaders have spoken of their delight after celebrating success at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024.

Some 200 people attended the glittering black-tie ceremony, held at The Holiday Inn West Peterborough, in Thorpe Wood, where the trophies for 13 categories were presented to the winners of the 28th annual awards.

Guest speaker was Jamie McAnsh told guests how he had woken up one day to find himself paralysed from the waist down but, after learning to walk again went on to complete 12 extreme challenges.

The presentation was hosted by Melvyn Prior who told guests: “This year saw an unprecedented amount of entries.

"Whittling down the shortlist and choosing the winners meant some tough decisions for our judges.

"Even creating the initial shortlist proved challenging as there were so many quality entries.”

Winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award was Adam Hesson (38) managing director of Crowdsafe UK, based at Weston Homes Stadium, London Road, who said: “I was over the moon.

"It is great to be recognised for the work we’ve been putting into the company over the last four years.

Mr Hesson, who is Peterborough born and bred, set up his own event safety management company after 16 years working with a national firm.

He said: “We began in January 2020 and then Covid-19 struck so it wasn’t the best time to set up a crowd control business when public events were not allowed.

"We managed to to keep all the staff at work though.

"April 2021 was a successful year and turnover reached £700,000.

"As the lockdown rules were relaxed and events began top take place again our turnover hit £2.6 million almost overnight.”

With turnover now reaching £3.3 million plus and the business employing 200 staff, the business is responsible for crowd security at football matches at Aston Villa, Luton Town as well as Peterborough United.

It is also responsible for security at many events organised by Cambridge City Council and Newmarket Race Course as well as various music concerts.

Mr Hesson said: “We didn’t get any support during Covid as we were a new business.

"But there is no looking back – it’s onward and upwards.”

But Mr Hesson, married with six children, said the most important force in his life was his wife Eileen.

He said: “She makes it all possible. Without her I’d be walking around in circles.”

The Business Person of the Year award was won by Matthew Pudney, director of development company Princebuild, based in Empson Road, and which employs 180 people.

He said: “It was fabulous to win the award and I’m really chuffed.

"But there are a lot of people at board level and this award belongs to all of us."

The company has been controlled by the same two families for the 53 years it has been trading.

Mr Pudney said the success of the business is due to solid base laid by the founders Derek Asplin, and his father Stuart Pudney,

He said: “Princebuild is the 19th largest independent company in Cambridgeshire and the 15 most profitable.

Guests at the awards night were told the turnover of the group is now in excess of £70 million and the net profit is nearly 10 percent.

In addition, the company is heavily involved with the community.

Mr Pudney said: “I think winning an award like this demonstrates a sense of quality for clients.

"I would urge Peterborough companies to take part in the business awards next year.”

Winners of the Employer of the Year award were Nene Park Trust

Selina Wilson, Head of People, said: “‘We are thrilled and honoured to receive the Employer of the Year Award, a testament to our unwavering commitment to investing in, supporting, and developing our people.

“This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication, passion, and excellence of our incredible team.

“We are profoundly grateful to work alongside such talented individuals who make everything we do possible.”

Matthew Bradbury, the Trust’s chief executive, said: “I am very proud that we have been recognised in this way.

“The award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the leadership team at Nene Park Trust who go above and beyond to foster a supportive, inclusive workplace that empowers our team to deliver on our mission of connecting communities with nature and culture.”

A spokesperson for Hera Beauty, winner of the Medium Business of the Year, said: “We are delighted to have won the award.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of everyone across the business to ensure Hera has continued to experience growth, working with a broad client base, including some of the fastest growing brands in the beauty industry”

Inspire Education Group’s Chief Curriculum Officer Julia Bates, said: “It was an absolute privilege to celebrate our local innovators, entrepreneurs, and pioneers at this year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards as Headline Sponsors.

"Witnessing their unwavering dedication to innovation, their commitment to their employees, and their significant contributions to our economy was truly inspiring.

"At Inspire Education Group, we are firmly committed to empowering businesses to thrive and we’re honoured to be part of a community where innovation and excellence are celebrated, driving economic growth and prosperity for Peterborough and the surrounding region."

A spokesperson for Azets said: “Congratulations to all the exceptional winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards.

"Your innovation, hard work, and commitment to excellence have set a remarkable standard for success in our community.

"You are true leaders in your fields, and your achievements inspire growth, opportunity, and progress across Peterborough. Here's to your continued success and to the bright future you're helping to shape.”

The winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 are:

Large Business of the Year

EPD Insulation

Business in the Community Award

Fitness Rush

Medium Business of the Year

Hera Beauty

Customer Service Award

Green Energy Switch

Small Business of the Year

Connections Legal Management

Innovation of the Year

Young Technicians Academy

Digital/Technology Award

PSP IT

Employer of the Year

Nene Park Trust

Best New Business of the Year

Apiary Solutions

Sustainability Award

Roythornes Solicitors

Social Enterprise of the Year

Peterborough Women's Aid

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Adam Hesson

Business Person of the Year

Matthew Pudney

