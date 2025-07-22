IN PICTURES: Boxing champion Amir Khan opens new fight academy at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

The Olympic silver medallist and two-time boxing world champion Amir Khan delighted fans when he officially opened the Amir Khan Boxing Academy in the Queensgate centre.

Crowds gathered to greet Amir Khan when he arrived at the academy which is located on the upper floor of the centre.

The venue is the result of a nine-year relationship between Amir Khan and the founders of Peterborough-based Top Yard School of Boxing, Bilal and Hamad Javed.

They say the aim of the new gym is simply to get young people off the streets and into the ring.

Bilal said: “Having Amir Khan with us to officially open the Academy was an unforgettable moment.

"His presence meant the world to the young people and families who came out to support us.

"To see our dream finally become a reality, with Amir by our side, was incredibly emotional and inspiring for everyone involved.

"This is more than just a gym; it’s a place where future champions are made.”

The launch event was attended by hundreds of fans, local supporters, the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Judy Fox, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, local councillors plus many young aspiring boxers, who had the chance to meet Amir, tour the new facility, and take part in taster sessions and demonstrations.

Catherine Lambert, centre director at Queensgate, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of the opening event.

"To have someone of Amir’s stature involved in a project with such heart and purpose is an honour for Queensgate.

"This academy isn’t just a gym—it’s a beacon of hope and opportunity for the young people of Peterborough.”

The academy has been made possible thanks to the support of Queensgate Shopping Centre and Sparx Charity, both of whom were instrumental in securing the space and bringing the vision to life.

