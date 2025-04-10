IN PICTURES: Behind the scenes at rapidly expanding Yours Clothing

Peterborough-based clothing retailer Yours Clothing has just invested more than £20 million in an iconic new head office and separate warehouse in the city.

Our pictures take a glimpse behind the scenes at two of Yours Clothing’s warehouses to view the huge operation that daily keeps its thousands of customers supplied with their favourite items of clothing.

We also tour the retailer’s new head office at Saxon House, Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, which is undergoing a thorough revamp before staff move in.

The building’s eye catching front will display a high-tech brand logo

The expansion comes as the owner of Yours Clothing, which also includes fashion brands BadRhino, Long Tall Sally, Evans, M&Co and Pixie Girl, enjoys soaring sales at a successful start to the year.

1 . Yours Clothing The interior of one of a growing number of warehouses operated by Yours Clothing in Orton Southgate, in Peterborough Photo: nw Photo Sales

