IN PICTURES: ARU Peterborough's first undergraduates celebrate their academic success in style

With the sun shining throughout, scores of students from ARU Peterborough paraded to Peterborough Cathedral for their graduation to mark their academic success.

The students were the first to begin their courses in 2022 when the ARU Peterborough opened at its Bishop Road campus operating from just one building.

Since then two more buildings have been completed offering a research and innovation centre plus a major Living Lab facility.

The awarding of the degrees to the students was conducted by ARU Peterborough principal, Professor Ross Renton.

He said: “Congratulations to all our graduates on their success.

“This graduation ceremony marks a historic milestone for ARU Peterborough.

""It is a celebration of the achievements of our first cohort of students and reflects our mission to create opportunities, drive social mobility, and deliver high level skills tailored to local and national needs.”

