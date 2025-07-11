IN PICTURES: ARU Peterborough's first undergraduates celebrate their academic success in style

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 11th Jul 2025, 16:37 BST
The first cohort of students to begin studying at Peterborough’s new university have just celebrated the successful completion of their courses in style.

With the sun shining throughout, scores of students from ARU Peterborough paraded to Peterborough Cathedral for their graduation to mark their academic success.

The students were the first to begin their courses in 2022 when the ARU Peterborough opened at its Bishop Road campus operating from just one building.

Since then two more buildings have been completed offering a research and innovation centre plus a major Living Lab facility.

The awarding of the degrees to the students was conducted by ARU Peterborough principal, Professor Ross Renton.

He said: “Congratulations to all our graduates on their success.

“This graduation ceremony marks a historic milestone for ARU Peterborough.

""It is a celebration of the achievements of our first cohort of students and reflects our mission to create opportunities, drive social mobility, and deliver high level skills tailored to local and national needs.”

ARU Peterborough university graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral

ARU Peterborough university graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

Students from ARU Peterborough process into Peterborough Cathedral

Students from ARU Peterborough process into Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

ARU Peterborough university graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral

ARU Peterborough university graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

ARU Peterborough university graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral

ARU Peterborough university graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes

