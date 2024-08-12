Hundreds of spectators turned out to enjoy a show of incredible strength in Peterborough’s city centre.

Competitors in the annual Peterborough’s Strongest Competition were on show in Cathedral Square on Saturday (August 10) to take part in a day-long trial of strength.

World Strongman Games athlete Craig Candler was the head referee for the competition which returned for the second year, while PJ Carter, current International Powerlifting League Bench Press world number two, was compere.

Categories include power stairs, axel press, deadlift and atlas stones.

Competitors tested their strength in beginner, novice and intermediate levels with men, women and juniors all taking part.

Winners in each category:

Women:

1: Ella Payne

2: Charlie Anthony

3: Kim Parish

Junior:

1: Ralph Suggett

2: Dimitri Lilley

3: Jack Bergmann

Beginners:

1: Kevin Campbell

2: Ellis Hill

3: Tommy Holt

Novice:

3: Laurence Armitage

2: Richard Martin

1: Arron Blowes

Intermediate:

1: Tony Gibbons

2: Dan Markham

3: James Merry

