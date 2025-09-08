In pictures: A packed Nick Smith Memorial Charity Gig at Charters

Charters bar, on the banks of the River Nene, hosted the Nick Smith Memorial Charity Gig on Sunday, which was a fundraiser for the Nick Smith Music Foundation, created in his name.

Visitors to the event were treated to nine hours of music, across two stages, raising a huge amount of money for the cause.

Nick’s sister Alison Hall, who attended, said the day went amazingly well.

“The weather was perfect, the venue as ever was fantastic,” she said.

“I don’t know how many people were there in total, however the place was packed from toddlers to pensioners and everyone in between.

"We raised over £11,000. I was hoping we would make about £5,000 so it really is completely overwhelming that we raised so much money.

“The hard work that everyone put in to make it happen has really blown our minds, my family are so grateful.”

A total of 19 bands performed – showcasing young new talent along with well established bands – and also a couple of bands who reformed just for the event.

“It just goes to prove the power of music and how it brings everyone together, something that my brother was truly passionate about,” added Alison.

“It’s been a very difficult year to accept his loss suddenly in such tragic circumstances. It’s also been a year where the Peterborough music scene has really pulled together and just shows how powerful our city is and what great musicians we have.

"What we want to do now is to make sure that this money we have raised is invested wisely back into the city and helps people access learning a musical instrument and supports organisations within the city to support their musical education needs.

“Thanks once again to all the people involved in making yesterday possible.”

